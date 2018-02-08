WFAA
Close

Heart Health Month: What you need to know about irregular heart beats

To find a physician with this specialty, call (844) BSW-DOCS. You can also call Heart Rhythm Center at Baylor Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital at (214) 820.5306 or log onto www.BaylorHeartHospital.com/HeartRhythmCenter.

WFAA 1:22 PM. CST February 08, 2018

To find a physician with this specialty, call (844) BSW-DOCS. You can also call Heart Rhythm Center at Baylor Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital at (214) 820.5306 or log onto www.BaylorHeartHospital.com/HeartRhythmCenter.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories