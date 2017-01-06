WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Healthy New Year! Walmart Wellness Day is January 14

Go to www.walmart.com/healthcare for more information

WFAA 12:26 PM. CST January 06, 2017

Go to www.walmart.com/healthcare for more information.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories