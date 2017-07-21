WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Healthy Hydration! GMT checks out Azteca Cactus Water

New healthy drink made from cactus!

WFAA 11:51 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

Call (469) 888-9429 for more information or go to www.aztecabeverages.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories