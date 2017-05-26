WFAA
Close

Head of the Class! Meet the CareNow Teacher of the Month for May

Go to www.facebook.com/wfaagmt to nominate your favorite teacher.

WFAA 11:27 AM. CDT May 26, 2017

Go to www.facebook.com/wfaagmt to nominate your favorite teacher.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories