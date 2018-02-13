Has your Child ever Felt Dizzy and Fainted? Expert Advice on Heart Healthy Kids

Has your child ever felt dizzy and fainted? Witnessing it can be scary for parents. Surprisingly, fainting is common, but at times it can be a signal for something more serious.

Dr. Sue Hubbard, an awarding-winning pediatrician and medical editor of kidsdr.com and Dr. Bill Scott, a professor at UT Southwestern and pediatric cardiologist at Children's Health have more information.

© 2018 WFAA-TV