WFAA
Close

Has your Child ever Felt Dizzy and Fainted? Expert Advice on Heart Healthy Kids

Go to www.childrens.com/heart for more information. You can also log onto www.kidsdr.com.

WFAA 3:03 PM. CST February 13, 2018

Has your child ever felt dizzy and fainted? Witnessing it can be scary for parents. Surprisingly, fainting is common, but at times it can be a signal for something more serious. 
Dr. Sue Hubbard, an awarding-winning pediatrician and medical editor of kidsdr.com and Dr. Bill Scott, a professor at UT Southwestern and pediatric cardiologist at Children's Health have more information. 

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories