Happy National Waffle Day! Crossroads Diner celebrates by adding a GMT inspired waffle dish

GMT BREAKFAST SPECIAL: WAFFLE WITH VANILLA ROASTED PEACH COMPOTE

INGREDIENTS:

3 WHOLE EGGS

1 CUP WHOLE MILK

1/2 CUP MELTED BUTTER

1 TABLESPOON VANILLA

2 CUPS SIFTED FLOUR

1/2 TEASPOON SALT

1 TABLESPOON BAKING POWDER

1 TEASPOON SUGAR

DIRECTIONS:

BEAT EGGS IN MEDIUM BOWL UNTIL THICK. MIX IN MILK AND BUTTER AND BEAT UNTIL COMBINED. ADD VANILLA.

IN SEPARATE BOWL, COMBINE DRY INGREDIENTS.

WHIP DRY INGREDIENTS INTO WET INGREDIENTS UNTIL FULLY COMBINED.

COOK BATTER MIX IN WAFFLE IRON FOR 2-3 MINUTES.

WARM PEACH COMPOTE RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS:

2 YELLOW PEACHES, CUT INTO 1/2 INCH CHUNKS

1 TEASPOON VANILLA

1 TEASPOON CINNAMON

2 TABLESPOONS BUTTER

DIRECTIONS:

PAN ROAST PEACHES IN HOT SKILLET. ADD VANILLA AND CINNAMON.

SPOON OVER WAFFLE

