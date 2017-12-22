WFAA
"Hallelujah" with Nick Fabian

"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word which means 'Glory to the Lord.' The song explains that many kinds of Hallelujahs exist. Nick Fabian and his band have this beautiful rendition.

WFAA 9:31 AM. CST December 22, 2017

