WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's iUniversity Prep Virtual Academy

Call (817) 305-4895 for more information or go to www.iuniversityprep.org.

WFAA 2:19 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

Enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year is still open.  Visit www.iuniversityprep.org or call 817-305-4895 for more details. Enrollment for high school students closes on September 1. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories