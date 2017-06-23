WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Grand Opening! GMT takes you on a tour of Mustang Lakes in Celina

Call (972) 993-6737 for more information or go to www.mustanglakes.com.

WFAA 12:54 PM. CDT June 23, 2017

Call (972) 993-6737 for more information or go to www.mustanglakes.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories