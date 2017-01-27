Close Got Winter dry skin? GMT checks out the top beauty products Go to www.northparkcenter.com for more information. WFAA 1:52 PM. CST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Go to www.northparkcenter.com for more information. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VIDEO RELEASED FROM AQIB TALIB INVESTIGATION ANTI-TRUMP POST PROMPTS INVESTIGATION FALLOUT IN FORT WORTH AFTER BODYCAM RELEASE Did you know, Dallas: Hurts Donuts BUILDING THE WALL RAPE VICTIM FIGHTS FOR A VOICE MAN CHARGED, FAMILY CLEARED AFTER VIDEO LEAKS DALLAS TEENAGER LIVES OUT HIS DREAM Trump: Mexico meeting would be 'fruitless' Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse More Stories TASA: 455 Texas school districts oppose A-F rating system Jan 27, 2017, 1:07 p.m. Arrest warrant filed for Mesquite teacher's aide who… Jan 27, 2017, 1:23 p.m. Investigators seek help after Anna family's dog shot… Jan 27, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs