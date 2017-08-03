WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Go Texan with NestFresh Eggs

The Go Texan Campaign continues to grow, including NestFresh Eggs

WFAA 12:56 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories