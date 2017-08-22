WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

GMT's literary expert reveals her Fall picks live from Nancy Perot's Interabang Books

Fall Reads at Interabang Books

WFAA 11:41 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

Go to www.freshfiction.com or www.interabangbooks.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories