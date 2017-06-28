WFAA
Close

GMT talks live with "Younger" Executive Producer Darren Star and Actress Miriam Shor

"Younger" airs Thursday nights at 9 central time on TV Land.

WFAA 12:31 PM. CDT June 28, 2017

"Younger" airs Thursday nights at 9 central time on TV Land.  Go to www.tvland.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories