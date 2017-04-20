WFAA
Close

GMT talks live with "Genius." stars Geoffrey Rush and Johhny Flynn

"Genius." premieres April 25 at 8 p.m. on National Geographic. Go to www.natgeotv.com.

WFAA 11:41 AM. CDT April 20, 2017

"Genius." premieres April 25 at 8 p.m. on National Geographic. Go to www.natgeotv.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories