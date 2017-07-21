WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

GMT Summer Concert Series features The Gilbert Grant Band

GMT's Summer Concert Series continues with this Lubbock-based country band.

WFAA 11:56 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

Go to www.gilbertgrantmusic.com for more information 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories