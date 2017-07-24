WFAA
Close

GMT sits down with "The God Wink Effect" authors SQuire Rushnell and Louis Duart

Go to www.whengodwinks.com for more information.

WFAA 12:16 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

Go to www.whengodwinks.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories