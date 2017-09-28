WFAA
Close

GMT sits down with E! personality and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic

Go to ww5.komen.org for more information on the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 12:44 PM. CDT September 28, 2017

Go to ww5.komen.org for more information on the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories