WFAA
Close

GMT sets sail on the Regent: Seven Seas Explorer. The most luxurious cruise ship in the world.

Aboard the Regent Seven Seas Explorer

WFAA 10:23 AM. CST December 22, 2016

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories