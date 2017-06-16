WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

GMT previews the 4th Annual Southwest Military Wheelchair Basketball Conference

Call (352) 260-5908 for more information on the 4th Annual Southwest Military Wheelchair Basketball Conference or go to facebook.com/VeteransBasketball.. You can also find out more at www.HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

WFAA 12:10 PM. CDT June 16, 2017

Call (352) 260-5908 for more information on the 4th Annual Southwest Military Wheelchair Basketball Conference or go to facebook.com/VeteransBasketball.. You can also find out more at www.HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories