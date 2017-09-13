WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

GMT Party on the Plaza: September 14 is North Texas Giving Day

Go to to www.northtexasgivingday.org to make your donations.

WFAA 1:28 PM. CDT September 13, 2017

Go to to www.northtexasgivingday.org to make your donations.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories