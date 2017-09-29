WFAA
Close

GMT Opening Day at the State Fair of Texas: Fernie's Funnel Cakes on the Midway

Go to www.bigtex.com for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 2:17 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

Go to www.bigtex.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories