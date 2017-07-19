WFAA
Close

GMT gets the behind the scenes scoop on "the Real Housewives of Dallas" new cast members

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" premieres on Bravo on August 14 at 9 p.m.

WFAA 12:50 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" premieres on Bravo on August 14 at 9 p.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories