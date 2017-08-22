WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

GMT gets crafty with the Million Kindness Rocks Challenge and Micheals

Go to www.michaels.com/rockchallenge for more information.

WFAA 12:19 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

Go to www.michaels.com/rockchallenge for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories