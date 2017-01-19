Close GMT gets Amped Up on new, cold weather Nike wear Go to www.nike.com/dallas to get your cold weather workout gear. WFAA 4:20 PM. CST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Go to www.nike.com/dallas to get your cold weather workout gear. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Little Elm Suspect Brian Loncar's cause of death revealed Remembering Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker Cafe in Azle in hot water after Facebook post on MLK Avalanche buries hotel in Italy; 30 missing Theater Attack Folo RAW: Little Elm PD chief details shooting that killed officer Pension Explainer Two shot by police near Fair Park Who Is Detective Walker More Stories Judge temporarily blocks Texas from ousting Planned… Jan 19, 2017, 3:55 p.m. Affidavit: Nephew attacked uncle with hammer, saw Jan 19, 2017, 3:27 p.m. Pres. Bush stable; Barbara Bush '1000 percent better' Jan 19, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs