WFAA
Close

GMT gets Amped Up on new, cold weather Nike wear

Go to www.nike.com/dallas to get your cold weather workout gear.

WFAA 4:20 PM. CST January 19, 2017

Go to www.nike.com/dallas to get your cold weather workout gear.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories