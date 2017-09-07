WFAA
Close

GMT Fall Fashion Day! Wearable Trends with Wow

Go to www.shopsatlegacy.com or www.southlaketownsquare.com for more information.

WFAA 12:11 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

Go to www.shopsatlegacy.com or www.southlaketownsquare.com for more information

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories