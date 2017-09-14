WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

GMT checks out the Southwest RV Supershow at Dallas Market Hall

Go to www.southwestsupershow.com for more information.

WFAA 10:55 AM. CDT September 14, 2017

Go to www.southwestsupershow.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories