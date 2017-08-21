WFAA
Close

GMT checks out rad and retro back to school sup[plies and accessories

Go to www.yoobi.com or www.mamachallenge.com for more information.

WFAA 3:51 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

Go to www.yoobi.com or www.mamachallenge.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories