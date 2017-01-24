WFAA
Close

GMT chats with "Quantico" stars Priyanka Chopra and Blair Underwood

"Quantico" airs on Monday at 9p.m. central time on ABC.

WFAA 11:45 AM. CST January 24, 2017

"Quantico" airs on Monday at 9p.m. central time on ABC.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories