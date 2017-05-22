Close GMT chats live with General Hospital stars Robert Palmer Watkins and Risa Dorken General Hospital airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on WFAA 8. WFAA 12:14 PM. CDT May 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST General Hospital airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on WFAA 8. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line Names released in office tower murder-suicide Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again? Uber to test flying cars in North Texas Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting More Stories 11 arrested in Denton County human trafficking operation May 22, 2017, 12:17 p.m. West Dallas landlord has stunning change of heart on… May 22, 2017, 9:50 a.m. Congressman Al Green threatened with lynching after… May 20, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs