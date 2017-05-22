WFAA
Close

GMT chats live with General Hospital stars Robert Palmer Watkins and Risa Dorken

General Hospital airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on WFAA 8.

WFAA 12:14 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

General Hospital airs at 1 p.m. weekdays on WFAA 8.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories