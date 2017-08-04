WFAA
GMT chats live with Comedian/Actor David Allen Grier about his new game show "Snap Decision"

"Snap Decision" Four-Episode Special PremieresMonday, August 7th on GSN from 8-10 p.m. Central time.Two Additional Episodes air in the regular time period Tuesday, August 8th at 8 p.m.

WFAA 12:27 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

