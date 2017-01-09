WFAA
Close

Getting Organized with the Right Planner

PLANNERS

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 11:44 AM. CST January 09, 2017

Go to Autmumn Reo's page because she is giving away these beautiful calendars. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories