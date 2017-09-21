WFAA
Close

Get Rid of Those Undereye Bags in Less Than 10 Minutes with Plexaderm

Get rid of undereye bags in just minutes.

WFAA 12:03 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories