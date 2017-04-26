WFAA
Close

Get ready to party during the Granbury Wine Walk!

Granbury Wine Walk

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 2:04 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

For more information, visit granburywinewalk.com. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories