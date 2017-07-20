WFAA
Close

Get moving with the ladies of "Step"

"Step" Documentary

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 11:47 AM. CDT July 20, 2017

"Step" opens in Dallas on August 11th.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories