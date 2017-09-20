WFAA
Close

Galveston Island weathers Hurricane Harvey and gets ready for Fall festival season

Call (888) GAL-ISLE for more information or go to www.galveston.com

WFAA 1:03 PM. CDT September 20, 2017

Call (888) GAL-ISLE for more information or go to www.galveston.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories