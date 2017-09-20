Close Galveston Island weathers Hurricane Harvey and gets ready for Fall festival season Call (888) GAL-ISLE for more information or go to www.galveston.com WFAA 1:03 PM. CDT September 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call (888) GAL-ISLE for more information or go to www.galveston.com © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Major earthquake shakes Mexico City; 225 dead Sep 19, 2017, 1:49 p.m. Hurricane Maria makes landfall on Puerto Rico as… Sep 16, 2017, 11:27 a.m. Fort Bend grad dies from neck injury after college… Sep 20, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs