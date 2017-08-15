WFAA
Close

Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center is the first in Dallas to offer FaceTite

Call (214) 540-0371 for more information or go to www.facetitedallas.com.

WFAA 2:17 PM. CDT August 15, 2017

Call (214) 540-0371 for more information or go to www.facetitedallas.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories