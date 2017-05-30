WFAA
Close

Former Colleyville Mayor Pens Second Book

Former Colleyville Mayor Donna Arp Weitzman shares secrets from her newest book!

WFAA 11:36 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories