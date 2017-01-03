WFAA
Close

Find out about new technology to treat floaters and flashes in the eye

Call (214) 220-EYES for more information or log onto www.keywhitman.com.

WFAA 11:56 AM. CST January 03, 2017

Call (214) 220-EYES for more information or log onto www.keywhitman.com.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories