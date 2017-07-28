WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Fabulous Florals! Celebrity party planner Debi Lilly introduces her Wedding Pairings Collection

Head to your local Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Market Street stores to learn more or visit Albertsons.com/debilillyweddings or TomThumb.com/debilillyweddings for more Debi Lilly Designs wedding pairings inspiration.

WFAA 11:39 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

Head to your local Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Market Street stores to learn more or visit Albertsons.com/debilillyweddings or TomThumb.com/debilillyweddings for more Debi Lilly Designs wedding pairings inspiration.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories