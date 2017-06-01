WFAA
Close

Escape to Houston this Summer! GMT takes you inside Mission Mars at Space Center Houston

Go to www.visithouston.com or www.spacecenter.org for more information.

WFAA 12:51 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

Go to www.visithouston.com or www.spacecenter.org for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories