WFAA
Close

Emmy Recap: Best, Worst and Everything in Between

US Weekly Fashion Police Steve Kemble, Fashion Expert Holly Quartaro and Entertainment Expert Gwen Reyes break down the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards.

WFAA 12:11 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories