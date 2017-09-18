Emmy Recap: Best, Worst and Everything in Between

© 2017 WFAA-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Plano ISD store provides supplies to help curb…Sep 18, 2017, 9:23 a.m.
-
Morning After Analysis - Cowboys destroyed by BroncosSep 18, 2017, 6:58 a.m.
-
Abbott getting a new chief of staff, among other…Sep 18, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs