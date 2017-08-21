WFAA
Close

Eclipse tips with The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Go to www.fortworthmuseum.org for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 11:22 AM. CDT August 21, 2017

Go to http://fortworthmuseum.org for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories