WFAA
Close

Discover a New Career at National Laser Institute

Call (800) 914-4504 for more information or go to www.NationalLaserInstitute.com.

Karla Coe-Specker, WFAA 2:18 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories