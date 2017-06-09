WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Dirty Ginger: A New Customized Fragrance

Heretic Parfum Founder and Owner Douglas Little shows us how he makes his newest fragrance.

WFAA 10:11 AM. CDT June 09, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories