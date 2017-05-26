WFAA
Close

Designer Shoes at a Fraction of the Cost from 'Labels Designer Consignment Boutique'

Go to www.labelsdcb.net for more information on buying or consigning at labels!

WFAA 11:08 AM. CDT May 26, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories