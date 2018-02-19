WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Defense Alert Device! What the D.A.D. 2 can do

Go to www.tigerlight.net for more information.

WFAA 10:56 AM. CST February 19, 2018

Go to www.tigerlight.net for more information.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories