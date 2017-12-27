WFAA
Close

Create a Fun New Year's Party Spread

Get ready for 2018 in style! Jolie Oree-Bailey of Low Country Quisine Catering shows us some easy ways to create a fun party spread.

WFAA 9:33 AM. CST December 27, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories