WFAA
Close

"Cowgirls" Stars Duke Wimberly and Billi Halverson Talk About Their Reality Show based in Fort Worth

Go to www.ridetv.com/watch for more information.

WFAA 11:26 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories