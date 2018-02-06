Close "Cowgirl Power" Author Explains How to Develop Personal Power COWGIRLS POWER WFAA 11:40 AM. CST February 06, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information head to Gay Gaddis' web site. © 2018 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Winter weather advisory issued for parts of North Texas Feb. 6, 2018, 9:03 a.m. UPDATE: DeSoto PD calls officer actions "concerning"… Feb. 5, 2018, 6:38 p.m. Tattoo artist accused of luring woman with cheap… Feb. 6, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs