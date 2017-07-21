WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Cool Chocolate Treats at Sablon Chocolate Lounge

Chocolate lovers rejoice! You can cool off and get an incredible concoction with an extra shot of sweet!

WFAA 10:57 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories